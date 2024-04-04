Kalamazoo celebrates Opening Day at Jeter Family Fields

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jeter Family Fields at Kalamazoo Central High School held Opening Day Wednesday with its first baseball and softball games.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Kalamazoo Central alumnus Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation collaborated with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) and Kalamazoo Public Schools to fund the $5 million project.

“One memory that sticks out the most is that our families, to…come over and practice and spend time on these fields, so it just means a lot,” Sharlee Jeter recalled.

Jeter Family Fields boast completely renovated and reoriented synthetic turf fields outfitted with new seating and new dugouts.

“We’re, like, really excited to play on new fields and stuff against our rival schools,” Kendle, a Kalamazoo Central sophomore, said. “It’s an honor to play on these fields, like, Sharlee and Derek donated the money for us to play on this field, so it’s just an honor to be able to play on these fields.”

“Think it’ll be a lot easier. Last year was a lot of, it was a lot more rocky and bumpy in the field, so with, like, the flatter surface, it’ll be a lot better to play,” Addison Lehmann, a Kalamazoo Central junior, added. “I think we’re all very excited, super, like, grateful to be able to play on these fields and, like, just get to experience it.”

Derek Jeter established the Turn 2 Foundation back in 1996 during his rookie year with the New York Yankees.

Turn 2, since its launch, has worked to help young people reach their full potential by creating and supporting initiatives that promote leadership development, academic achievement, positive behavior, health lifestyles and social change.

Turn 2 serves local students from Kalamazoo Central High School, as part of its programming, through its Jeter’s Leaders initiative — a four-year leadership development program for high school students in West Michigan and New York City.

“We can’t wait because this was up as a question, like, we’re on the old field and we don’t know if we’re playing today or not. Today, it’s no question. We’ve been waiting all year. We’ve had this date circled on the calendar for a year now. Just ready to come out here…We’ve been working hard since January and just, all for this moment, this season,” Kalamazoo Central junior Joey said.

“They’re great, and I’m hoping that these fields shed some more light on the sport itself, especially the softball program, and we’ll get some more young women out and playing for the team,” Sharlee Jeter added.

Kalamazoo Central hosted Loy Norrix High School with first pitch at 4 p.m.

Turn 2 Foundation President Sharlee Jeter threw the ceremonial first pitch for the softball game, while Turn 2 Foundation Board of Directors Vice Chair Dr. S. Charles Jeter threw the ceremonial first pitch for the baseball game — both were done at the softball field.

