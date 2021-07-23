Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport gets $1M grant to attract new air service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport has been granted $1 million to bring more air service to the community.

The airport was awarded a $1 million Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport says the money will be used as a revenue guarantee and marketing to recruit and support new air service to attract an air carrier for new nonstop service to Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The SCASD grant is an important tool to attract air carriers to Kalamazoo. Receipt of this grant supports our continued efforts to bring more air service to the community and improve connectivity for our passengers,” said Craig Williams, Airport Director of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. “Air service development is economic development, which supports the Airport’s mission to complement economic growth in Southwest Michigan.”

The airport worked with a number of community partners to establish public-private support of the grant application, including Southwest Michigan First, Discover Kalamazoo, Battle Creek Unlimited and The Kellogg Company.

“Our local airports are real assets to our communities in Southwest Michigan and this grant will certainly help expand passenger service, said Congressman Fred Upton. “I will continue to be a strong advocate for the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and help support their consistent efforts to connect Kalamazoo to the world.”

