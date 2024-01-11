'Ice in the Zoo' coming to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A winter wonderland is coming to downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday. The Kalamazoo Mall is kicking off the weekend with "Ice In the Zoo."

"We're going to have 17 ice sculptures on the first and second block of the Kalamazoo Mall," said Jessica Thompson, coordinator of The Downtown Kalamazoo Shops.

The event will have live music, winter games and a hot chocolate crawl.

"We're going to have a live ice sculpture demonstration happening on the Mall at one o'clock. And then we just have a ton of extra stuff going on," she said.

Thompson told FOX 17 that putting these events together is needed now more than ever. "We feel that it's a really important time to come together and to see friends on the street and give big hugs and just to get outside walking and being out in the fresh air is so good for our mental health," she added.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and sculptures will remain outside for the rest of the day.

