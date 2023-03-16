'I want Huey D's to be a homegrown name': Local business owner hopes to open his own bakery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some people dream of cake, while others bake it.

Demargeo White, a Kalamazoo man who hopes to rise to the top, is looking to open his own bakery soon.

For the last four years, White has been perfecting a craft he first fell in love with at the age of nine.

“I don't see myself doing anything else outside of cooking,” White told FOX 17.

White struggled to find a job while in culinary school, so he started making desserts and learning everything he could.

He says he decided to take a leap of faith in 2019.

"I just sat with my wife one day and just decided to start doing cheesecakes," White explained. "So I came up with the name 'Huey D's Goodies.'"

White says Huey D's Goodies has been a success since it launched.

The name Huey D's Goodies is inspired by his son, Houston, while every cheesecake flavor he sells is named after someone else in his family.

“I mean, my whole idea behind this, the reason why I started, was to make sure that my kids would have something passed down to them long after I'm gone,” White said.

White added that he grew up in poverty, so he hopes to give his children opportunities that he didn’t have.

The entrepreneur even started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to open his own store and, hopefully, leave a legacy.

Right now, White uses the Kalamazoo Nonprofit Advocacy Coalition Kitchen to bake his goodies, but hopes his new location will help attract customers from all over.

“We're hoping to find something that fits our needs and also provides space for staff and gives us a chance to continue to grow the business,” he said.