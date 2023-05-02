KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A historic gem located in downtown Kalamazoo is hitting the market. The owner of the “Issac Brown House” is putting the home up for sale for $1.1 million.

Historical Kalamazoo home built in 1867 hits market at $1.1M

According to documents from the Kalamazoo Library, Brown was originally from Windsor County, Vermont. He came to Kalamazoo after a failed journey to California in search of gold.

“It’s just so unique on the main street of Kalamazoo that it just should never change. That's one of the reasons it's in the historical registry,” said realtor Dan Wood.

FOX 17

Brown made Kalamazoo his home at the start of the Civil War. He worked as a loan agent and a dealer in real estate before building the historical home in 1867. It’s known for its Italianate style.

FOX 17

The house is tucked away in a commercial district on S. Burdick Street and is one of the area’s last historic homes.

Realtors Dan and Leandra Wood told FOX 17 that although there are three rental units inside, the house still has its original architecture and style.

FOX 17

“It's one of the last residences here on the downtown mall that gives you the entertainment district right outside your door with plenty of parking in the back so it’s a very unique home and it kind of stands alone as a historical house,” Wood added.

In true rags to riches fashion, Brown came to Kalamazoo a poor man and accumulated a fortune before dying in 1904.

FOX 17

After, Dr. John Bosman lived in the house for ten years and built an addition to the home, which he used as his doctor’s office. The realtors say it was occupied by another doctor, and another family before it was turned into a law office in the 90s.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube