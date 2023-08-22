Gryphon Place to open 2nd location downtown, expand mental health services

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gryphon Place— a mental health service in Kalamazoo County— wants to expand its services to downtown Kalamazoo.

The organization plans to open a second location at the former Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program (KPEP) building on Cedar Street.

Gryphon Place has been a resource in the Kalamazoo community since 1970. It specializes in depression, suicide prevention and financial hardship.

“We are, let's just say, a place for people to come to get those resources and supports when they are in time of need for either those physical, mental health or social-emotional needs,” Vice President of Community and Partner Engagement Tia Whitley said.

Whitley says the need for Gryphon Place's services has increased since the pandemic, and opening a second location downtown will help the organization meet that growing need.

Anxiety and depression specifically have increased by 25 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, United for ALICE (Asset, Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) released a report in April showing nearly 40 percent of Michigan households are considered "financially insecure."

“We have done a lot of community listening sessions, getting feedback from the community about what do we, the community, need from Gryphon Place. And that's what the community said— we need in-person services, again, from Gryphon Place,” Whitley told FOX 17.

Now, Gryphon Place will work to raise $1 million to help secure the new space, through the Building Connection Capital Campaign.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. **

