Gryphon Place hosts Suicide Prevention Walk to educate, raise awareness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, so Gryphon Place is hosting several events to raise awareness and educate community members.

This included the Suicide Prevention Walk on Saturday at Bronson Park.

Gryphon Place, a nonprofit mental health service in Kalamazoo, says suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans ages ten-34 and the eleventh overall leading cause of death.

It’s also preventable.

Resilience and recovery are possible, and Gryphon Place has been helping people in conflict and crisis since 1970.

Other events throughout the month include(d):



September 1-30: Round up your purchase at Harding's Market

September 15-17: Book fair at "this is a bookstore & Bookbug"

September 17-30: Pampered Chef Fundraiser

September 26: safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

September 28: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Warning signs from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center include:



Talking about death or dying

Looking for ways to kill themselves

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about being a burden to others

Increased use of drugs or alcohol

Displaying extreme mood swings

Ways to help include:

Listen to what they're saying— be sympathetic and nonjudgmental

Ask if they have had thoughts of suicide and take them seriously

Do not leave them alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs and sharp objects that could be used to attempt suicide

If an attempt seems imminent, call 9-8-8.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help 24/7. **

