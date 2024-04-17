Detectives looking for 3 people after ‘unprovoked assault’ in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives need your help identifying three people they believe are involved in an “unprovoked assault.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened Saturday evening, just after 6:30 p.m., in the 2700 block of W. Michigan Avenue.

Officers arrived and started aiding the victim medically before they were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the assault was unprovoked.

Those involved are said to have taken off right away, and officers weren’t able to find them.

Now, after reviewing surveillance video, detectives want to interview the three people pictured below.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

If you recognize any of the people in the picture, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

