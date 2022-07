KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services says crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow Friday afternoon.

The city says it happened around 2:45 p.m. at a manhole on Buena Vista Street.

Crews removed the blockage around 3:30 p.m.

They say about 50 gallons of sewage spilled out, but normal flow conditions have been restored and the impacted area cleaned up.

