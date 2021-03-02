Menu

All lanes of WB I-94 reopen after crash in Kalamazoo County

Ken Pletz
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 05:11:47-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All lanes of WB I-94 have reopened following a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Westnedge Avenue (Exit 76) and Oakland Drive (Exit 75).

Crews had to close the right lane for quite some time allowing traffic to get by slowly using the left lane.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will bring you updates as we get them.

