All lanes of WB I-94 reopen after crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All lanes of WB I-94 have reopened following a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Westnedge Avenue (Exit 76) and Oakland Drive (Exit 75).

Crews had to close the right lane for quite some time allowing traffic to get by slowly using the left lane.

WB I-94 after Westnedge Ave Exit 76

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Kalamazoo County — MDOT - Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) March 2, 2021

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will bring you updates as we get them.