Consumers Energy announces $5.2M project to make electricity more reliable in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investments continue to flow into Kalamazoo — Consumers Energy officials announced a $5.2 million investment for electric reliability in the city.

"You look at wind. When you look at storms, they've increased in Michigan. It's an opportunity for us to advance our infrastructure," Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said.

As part of this investment, the existing substation on Cooley Street will have another built behind it.

"We’ll be building a new substation and will serve the, what's called their 'metro' or 'underground system' within the city of Kalamazoo," Rochow explained.

This will help power the $300 million event center coming to downtown Kalamazoo and improve reliability for all customers.

"What we mean, in terms [of] reliability, less outages. And when you do have an outage, thanks to Mother Nature, you're going to be restored a lot faster," Rochow added.

Construction for the project already is underway and, according to Rochow, it will likely take about two to three years to complete.

