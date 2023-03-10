City of Kalamazoo to remove 100-year-old bricks on Ransom Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is digging up pieces of the past. The bricks, placed there more than 100 years ago, will be replaced soon as the city works to reconstruct Ransom Street.

The city's director of public services, James Baker, told FOX 17 Friday that the Ransom Street project will start during the spring of 2023 and is expected to take about two years.

The bricks that fill Ransom Street do hold historical value; however, Baker says crews will need to work under the pavement.

Project improvements include water, wastewater and storm water utilities.

"It's really kind of a coordinated project between wastewater...is going to be [the] replacement of a large diameter interceptor sewer, 42-inch interceptor sewer, drinking water. There's gonna be all new drinking water infrastructure, including water transmission, mains and service lines to all the homes," Baker explained.

Overall, the Ransom Street reconstruction will cost around $12.6 million.

Baker says the city is working with the Northside Association for Community Development and the Northside Cultural Business District to make it happen. Right now, they're trying to figure out a way to dig up the bricks, but not get rid of them completely.

"We do have some details and requirements to salvage some of those bricks and use them in some street design and streetscape features," he said.

The city says it understands community member and visitors may have concerns about construction and detours, but Baker asks everyone to be patient.