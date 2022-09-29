Center for children with autism expands to new Kalamazoo location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mental health nonprofit that has been serving the Kalamazoo area for ten years is expanding.

Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research recently opened up a new location geared toward helping children 18-months and older.

“We provide applied behavior analysis services to individuals diagnosed with autism. Those services are individualized to the person themselves, so it will be customized to their needs,” Dr. Sally Freds, director of outpatient services, explained to FOX 17 Thursday.

The center's primary location for outpatient services is in Galesburg; however the nonprofit released that for some families, that's just too far.

The new location is inside the Douglas Community Association building on West Paterson Street in Kalamazoo.

"We work on a lot of similar things, but we break down the components of those skills into really small parts, and so that can really help someone with autism be able to learn in the way that's best for them," Dr. Jeanna Koerber, executive director of autism services, said. "And then that can really help once they get to that school setting."

Children at the center work on communication skills, social skills and daily life activities with tutors at the center.

GLC says it has served more than 80 families throughout the community since 2012.

