WSI to hold in-person hiring event at DENSO Manufacturing April 22

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. plans to host an in-person hiring event at DENSO Manufacturing later this month.

The staffing company says the event is scheduled to be held on site from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.

We’re told they plan to fill a number of warehouse and assembly positions across first and second shifts.

WSI says associates can look forward to a $500 sign-on bonus, a free GED program, and opportunities for overtime. They say associates will become eligible to be hired into the company after 30 days, upon which hires will receive a benefits package.

We’re told starting wages range between $15 and $16.25 per hour.

“Since our first DENSO hiring event was such a success, we couldn’t wait to host another!” says WSI Account Manager Ashley Wertz. “We look forward to speaking with job seekers about our current opportunities.”

WSI says masks are required at the hiring event and that social distancing will be maintained during interviews.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube