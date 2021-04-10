WSI to hold hiring event at Magna Cosma this Wednesday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. is scheduled to host an in-person hiring event at Magna Cosma International this week.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

The staffing agency says they and Cosma are looking to fill positions for CNC operators, quality inspectors, forklift operators and die-cast operators.

We’re told associates may be eligible to be hired in after a 30-day period and that pay starts at $14.25 to $15 per hour.

“Associates of Cosma note that what they love most about working here is the ability to further their career with thorough training, employee development, and the freedom to expand their skill set beyond the job description,” says WSI Account Manager Rebecca Aldrich.

Face masks are mandatory at the hiring event. WSI says applicants should expect to have their temperature taken prior to entry.

