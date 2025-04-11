Woman pulled from bedroom window after car slams into her Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man reportedly driving recklessly crashed his minivan into a home, trapping a 70-year-old woman in her upstairs bedroom.

The van was first reported by a concerned driver, who told dispatchers the vehicle was running stop signs and red lights starting at Lafayette Avenue and 20th Street in Springfield. Many other people called 911 to report the driver as he drove into Battle Creek.

Dispatchers issues a be-on-the-lookout warning to patrol officers, but minutes later a new wave of calls reported the van crashed into a home on Upton Avenue.

Emergency crews found the minivan completely embedded inside the home's living room.

A woman sleeping in an upstairs bedroom was unhurt, but trapped by the damage to her home. Firefighters had to help her through a second-story window to safety.

The man behind the wheel was taken to the hospital for treatment before being lodged at the jail. He is expected to face charges tied to driving under the influence.

A dog in the minivan was not hurt in the crash. It was taken to a local shelter.

Damage to the home was described as extensive, but exact details were not immediately available.

