MARSHALL, Mich. — The Wolf Tree Film Festival is accepting submissions now through Dec. 1 for January's event.

Filmmakers with works related to the Great Lakes are encouraged to submit their entries.

A committee will go through submissions and decide what it wants to showcase.

Last year's festival was held virtually because of the pandemic, but this year's is expected to be back in-person in Marshall.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.