WK Kellogg Co expansion to keep 170 jobs in Battle Creek, add 43 more

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced WK Kellogg Co will undergo an expansion that will keep 170 jobs while creating 43 good-paying jobs.

The Kellogg Company voiced plans two years ago to transfer some of its production to Canada, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told WK Kellogg Co recently announced it would keep those jobs in Battle Creek as it invests in updated technology and training workers on high-performance systems.

“We are pleased to maintain cereal production in Battle Creek, the Michigan community where it all began more than a century ago and where it begins again with WK Kellogg Co,” says WK Kellogg Co Chairman and CEO Gary Pilnick. “We are proud to be doing so in partnership with our employees and their union, along with the support of Battle Creek Unlimited, the city of Battle Creek and the state of Michigan.”

State officials say the expansion will generate an estimated $44 million in investments, supported by a $5 million grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

Rep. Jim Haadsma applauded the expansion with the following statement:

“I’m impressed with the teams at BCU and MEDC and the willingness of the WK Kellogg Co. to renew its commitment here in Battle Creek. Michigan is winning competitions now for jobs that support families. Keeping these workers going right here in Battle Creek is grrreat news.”

