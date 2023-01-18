Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents will be experiencing a water shut-off this week.

As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.

However, the city says no roads will be closed.

The following areas will be affected on Thursday from 8am-3pm.

Miller Avenue, between W. Willard Avenue and W. Spaulding Avenue



Oakley Street, between Bedford Road N. and Miller Avenue



W. Spaulding Avenue, between Miller Avenue and Bedford Road N.

Courtesy City of Battle Creek

The following areas will be affected on Friday from 8am-3pm

Kendall Street N., between Parkway Drive and Helen M. Montgomery Avenue

Courtesy City of Battle Creek

