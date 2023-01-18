Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents will be experiencing a water shut-off this week.
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
However, the city says no roads will be closed.
The following areas will be affected on Thursday from 8am-3pm.
- Miller Avenue, between W. Willard Avenue and W. Spaulding Avenue
- Oakley Street, between Bedford Road N. and Miller Avenue
- W. Spaulding Avenue, between Miller Avenue and Bedford Road N.
The following areas will be affected on Friday from 8am-3pm
- Kendall Street N., between Parkway Drive and Helen M. Montgomery Avenue