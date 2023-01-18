Watch Now
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves

Map of Water Shut-Off Areas_1-19-23.png
Courtesy City of Battle Creek
Map of Water Shut-Off Areas_1-19-23.png
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:38:12-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents will be experiencing a water shut-off this week.

As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.

However, the city says no roads will be closed.

The following areas will be affected on Thursday from 8am-3pm.

  • Miller Avenue, between W. Willard Avenue and W. Spaulding Avenue
  • Oakley Street, between Bedford Road N. and Miller Avenue
  • W. Spaulding Avenue, between Miller Avenue and Bedford Road N.
Map of Water Shut-Off Areas_1-19-23.png

The following areas will be affected on Friday from 8am-3pm

  • Kendall Street N., between Parkway Drive and Helen M. Montgomery Avenue
Map of Water Shut-Off Area_1-20-23.png

