Water main break in Battle Creek leaves section of road closed and water shut off

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break that happened in Battle Creek Friday night may leave some without water temporarily this morning.

Officials say the water main broke just after 10 p.m. Friday night on Oakley Street between Lacey and Miller.

The section of road is currently closed to traffic while repairs are being made, and water is expected to be shut off for several hours.

Officials say if anyone is having trouble with their water, they can call the 24/7 number for the Verona Pumping Station at 269-966-3493.