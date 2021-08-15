Vulnerable Calhoun County man is missing & endangered

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for a vulnerable Calhoun County man who is considered missing and endangered.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of Ernest "Ernie" Swafford, 69, who resides in the 100 block of 24 Mile Road in Calhoun County's Clarendon Township. He was last seen Saturday night.

Troopers said Swafford is blind, has cerebral palsy and has difficulty walking.

MSP considers him to be a vulnerable adult who is missing and endangered.

Anybody with any information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the MSP Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

