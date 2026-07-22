Victim recovering from stabbing at Battle Creek hotel, no arrests made

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says the victim of a stabbing at a hotel in Battle Creek is recovering. BCPD officers were called to the FairBridge Inn Express around 6:30 A.M. Tuesday.

Officers at the scene found the victim, a 24-year-old Battle Creek Man. The victim was taken to the hospital, and authorities say he is recovering.

Officers and detectives interviewed people at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Police believe there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at (269) 781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

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