Victim in Battle Creek house fire identified, cause remains unknown

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters have released the identity of the woman who was found dead after a Battle Creek house fire last week.

The fire happened on North 22nd Street during the early-morning hours of March 11, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD).

We’re told a body was found inside a bedroom when crews searched the home. The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Courtney Rose Wareham.

BCFD says a cat was also found dead. While foul play is not suspected, it’s still unclear what caused the fire.

Those with information related to the house fire are encouraged to connect with the Fire Department Administration by calling 269-966-3519.

