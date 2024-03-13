Body found inside Battle Creek home after house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A body was found inside a Battle Creek home that caught on fire, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The fire broke out inside a home on N. 22nd Street just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews arrived and were able to put out the flames quickly, according to the department.

Initial searches of the home came up empty, and crews believed it to be unoccupied; however, upon a further search, the department says investigators found one body inside a bedroom of the home.

They have not yet released any information about the victim, and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The fire is believed to have caused $50,000 worth of property damage, with most of that being in the back of the house.

If you have any information about the house fire, call the Fire Department Administration at 269-966-3519.

