Victim identified in Battle Creek shooting death, person of interest in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has identified the man who died of gunshot wounds in Battle Creek Tuesday morning.

The victim, 36-year-old William Michael Wilson, died after being shot repeatedly in close proximity to the shooter on Warren Street, the city tells us.

We’re told the suspect meant to steal from Wilson.

They city adds Wilson was charged with murder back in 2012 but his death is not believed to be connected with that alleged incident.

A person of interest is now in police custody, according to city officials. We’re told authorities intend to file a request for a murder warrant with the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office soon.

The incident remains under investigation.

