Police investigate possible murder after man shot, killed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead after reports of gunshots in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says shots were fired on Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery at around 1:20 a.m.

We’re told police located a 36-year-old man lying with apparent gunshot wounds outside a residence in the area.

The man was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he later died, police say.

The incident is being investigated as a murder.

Those with information related to the shooting are asked to connect with police by calling 269-966-3322. Tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

