Unlicensed contractors making the rounds in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is warning residents of unlicensed contractors traveling door-to-door in the wake of last week’s hailstorm.

We’re told some of them are from another state and are known to demand cash up front.

State law requires all contractors to have insurance and licenses, and they should have city permits for construction work, city officials say.

Genuine vendors should have city-issued ID badges that look like this:

City of Battle Creek

Don’t be afraid to ask for identification to ensure contractors are legitimate.

The city advises if someone fails to show ID, disregards “no soliciting” signs or poses other concerns, reach out to police at their non-emergency number: 269-781-0911.

