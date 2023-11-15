Union City woman airlifted following Leroy Township crash

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a crash in Leroy Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection at K Drive and M-66 before 10 a.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a 29-year-old Union City woman drove west on K Drive when she disregarded the stop sign at M-66.

Deputies say she hit a northbound car on M-66, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 31-year-old Athens woman, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.

CCSO credits Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police Department, Newton Township Fire Department, LifeCare, AirCare, Michigan Department of Transportation, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority, the Calhoun County Road Department and the Leroy Township Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube