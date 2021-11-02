Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

U.S. Army and DENSO to provide priority hiring to PaYS program participants

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
20 soldiers stand for a re-enlistment during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Friday, June 13, 2008. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Army
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:35:33-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion and DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek announced they will sign an agreement to prioritize hiring qualified soldiers participating in the Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program.

Executive Officer of the Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion, Maj. Stefan K. Wilson, and President of DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility, Kevin Carson, will sign the agreement at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2021, at 1 Denso Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037.

Soldiers interested in learning more or applying can do so online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time