U.S. Army and DENSO to provide priority hiring to PaYS program participants

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion and DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek announced they will sign an agreement to prioritize hiring qualified soldiers participating in the Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program.

Executive Officer of the Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion, Maj. Stefan K. Wilson, and President of DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility, Kevin Carson, will sign the agreement at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2021, at 1 Denso Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037.

Soldiers interested in learning more or applying can do so online.