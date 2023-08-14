Two free Narcan dispensing machines now available at Calhoun County facilities

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced that there are now two free Narcan dispensing machines available at Calhoun County facilities. One dispensing machine is at the bond office of the Calhoun County Jail. The other one is located in the garden level of the County Building in Marshall.

The Narcan (naxolone) nasal rescue kits contain three doses of Narcan and personal protection equipment to provide treatment. A QR code and website on the top and sides of the dispensing container provide instructions on how to administer Narcan.

The kits are available to anyone who might need one.

Narcan is used to reverse an opioid overdose, and is a tool to help those who are struggling with addiction stay alive and connect them with services.

“As we work as a community toward less addiction and eventually not needing Narcan available, this is a tool that can be used to save lives first and foremost,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley. “That’s the priority – keeping people alive. Addiction affects many families, and all ages, races, and genders. By making Narcan easily available, we can save lives from overdose and work holistically toward curbing addiction.”

The free Narcan dispensing machines are located in the bond office of the Calhoun County Jail and in the garden level of the County Building in Marshall.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube