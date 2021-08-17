Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Tow truck catches fire on I-94 in Albion

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
MSP Tow Truck Fire on 94.jfif
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 09:32:26-04

ALBION, Mich. — A tow truck caught fire Tuesday morning on I-94 in Albion, according to Michigan State Police.

The fire has since been extinguished, but one lane was still closed as of 9:30 a.m. for cleanup near exit 121.

MSP urged drivers to use caution when traveling through the area until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time