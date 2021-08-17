Tow truck catches fire on I-94 in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — A tow truck caught fire Tuesday morning on I-94 in Albion, according to Michigan State Police.

Tow truck was on fire but has been extinguished. One lane closed for cleanup at I-94 near exit 121 in Albion. Use caution if traveling through area until scene is clear. @MDOT_Southwest pic.twitter.com/xg8MwaGyrj — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 17, 2021

The fire has since been extinguished, but one lane was still closed as of 9:30 a.m. for cleanup near exit 121.

MSP urged drivers to use caution when traveling through the area until the scene is clear.