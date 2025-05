HOMER, Mich. — Police need your help to identify a toddler found walking the streets alone Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are searching for the parents and/or guardians of a 1- or 2-year-old girl found at 430 South Byron Street in Homer on May 13, 2025.

The girl is wearing a pink jacket, pink pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on this girl is asked to call 911.

