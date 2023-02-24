Watch Now
Third year of reconstructing I-69 begins Feb. 27 in Calhoun County

Project runs through November.
Timothy L Burke, Michigan Dept. of Transportation
Michigan Paving, placing 3E3 asphalt, a base layer on the shoulder of I-69 between Olivet and Charlotte Michigan, a Rebuilding Michigan Bonded Project.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 08:29:35-05

MARSHALL, Mich. — Lane closures begin on I-69 north of I-94 on Monday, February 27.

This year will see the final phase of a three-year project on I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte, at a total cost of $210 million, paid for by the Rebuilding Michigan program. That program involves several billion dollars in bonds paying for big-ticket road projects in the state.

In the first phase of the I-69 project, both sides of the freeway were rebuilt between Olivet and Charlotte. In the second phase, the northbound lanes were rebuilt from the I-94 interchange and Olivet, along with the partial rebuilding of the interchange at I-69 and I-94.

This third phase will see the replacement of very rough pavement on southbound I-69 between Olivet and the I-94 interchange and the completion of work on the 94/69 interchange.

Southbound traffic will be shifted over to the northbound side of the freeway, so there will be one lane in both directions inside the project.

All three phases have seen major maintenance and some replacement of ramps and bridges.

