Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Suspects sought after Battle Creek man suffers gunshot wound to abdomen

Battle Creek Police 04302022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police are investigating Friday afternoon's shooting on Goguac Street.
Battle Creek Police 04302022
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 10:07:04-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects after a Battle Creek man was shot Friday afternoon.

At 4: 31 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the first block of West Goguac Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found several people, including a 38-year-old Battle Creek man who was a gunshot victim. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by LifeCare Ambulance to the hospital.

Several suspects had left the scene before police arrived. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, that the shooting resulted from a dispute and that there is no threat to the public.  

The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact police by calling (269) 966-3322 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News