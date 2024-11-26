Suspect who threw two Molotov cocktails at same Battle Creek home arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who threw two Molotov cocktails at the same house just hours apart was arrested by police when he made a third pass at the home.

The 26-year-old threw the first bottle at the home just after midnight, according to Battle Creek police. The family inside did not call 911, investigators say, because that bottle failed to ignite.

The second attempt happened around 2 a.m., where the Molotov cocktail did explode on the front porch. However one of the residents opened fire at the suspect, scaring the man off. The shots prompted neighbors to call 911 for reports of gunfire.

Police note the resident is a legal gun owner.

When officers arrived to the home on Piper Avenue, they found the cocktail still smoldering. Luckily the damage to the home was minor and no one was injured.

While officers were on scene, they spotted the suspect driving past the home once again around 3 a.m. Police arrested the 26-year-old for arson and five counts of assault with intent to murder.

Investigators believe the home was targeted in the attacks.

