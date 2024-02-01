Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Suspect charged with murder for woman's death in Springfield

gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Storyblocks
gavel, justice system, court, judge, law
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:10:25-05

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed after a woman was found dead in Springfield late last year.

The 54-year-old was discovered inside a mobile home Dec. 13, 2023, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Prosecutors have since identified her as Della Millsap. Her cause of death was unknown at the time but is considered suspicious.

Deputies say a 57-year-old Battle Creek man was later arrested for unrelated charges.

READ MORE: Woman found dead at Springfield mobile home, person of interest in custody

The suspect, Paul Alan Hall, was charged Wednesday with open murder as a habitual offender (fourth offense), according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. He was denied bond.

Hall is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Wednesday, Feb. 7, followed by a preliminary examination one week later.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book