Suspect charged with murder for woman's death in Springfield

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed after a woman was found dead in Springfield late last year.

The 54-year-old was discovered inside a mobile home Dec. 13, 2023, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Prosecutors have since identified her as Della Millsap. Her cause of death was unknown at the time but is considered suspicious.

Deputies say a 57-year-old Battle Creek man was later arrested for unrelated charges.

The suspect, Paul Alan Hall, was charged Wednesday with open murder as a habitual offender (fourth offense), according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. He was denied bond.

Hall is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Wednesday, Feb. 7, followed by a preliminary examination one week later.

