Deputies: Woman found dead at Springfield mobile home, person of interest in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found dead in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The body of a 54-year-old woman was found inside a mobile home at around 5 p.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Deputies say a person of interest was identified and law enforcement agencies were alerted, both locally and in neighboring states.

We’re told state troopers in Illinois found the suspect vehicle in Bloomington. Authorities tried to stop them but the driver led them on a chase.

CCSO says the 57-year-old from Battle Creek was later brought into custody on charges separate from the death investigation.

While a cause of death is not yet known, deputies say it is being investigated as suspicious.

CCSO credits dispatchers, the Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team, Michigan State Police, the Springfield Fire Department, the Battle Creek Police Department and the Michigan Department of Corrections for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube