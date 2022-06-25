Stolen truck crashes into Springfield hair salon

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a stolen truck struck a building Friday morning.

At 9:15 a.m. Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Nature’s Design Hair Salon at 257 N. 20th St. in Springfield. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that a truck had hit the salon and in the process had struck a gas main and sheered it off, causing a large gas leak in the area.

Nobody in the business was injured.

Deputies said after hitting the salon a white male driver fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Due to the gas leak, North 20th Street was closed while Semco Gas worked to turn off the gas and secure the scene to make it safe.

Deputies learned that the truck had been stolen earlier in Battle Creek. The truck was turned over to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

