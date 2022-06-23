Watch
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Albion

FOX 17
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 22, 2022
ALBION, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Albion.

The 5th District Incident Response Team says the shooting involves an Albion police officer.

Details are limited, but FOX 17 is working to learn more about the situation and will provide updates as we learn them.

** This is a developing story. **

