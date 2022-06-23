State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Albion.

The 5th District Incident Response Team says the shooting involves an Albion police officer.

5th District Incident Response Team (IRT) is on scene of an OIS occurring today 6/22 in Albion involving an Albion Police Officer. IRT detectives responded after they were requested to investigate.

***Albion PD will handle all media*** pic.twitter.com/o3gHdhznTy — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) June 23, 2022

