SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a burglary in Calhoun County.

Troopers say someone stole a “Club Car” golf cart from a home on 29 Mile Road in Sheridan Township.

They say the theft happened sometime between Monday, July 18 at 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m.

The burglar took the golf cart from the victim’s garage.

If you have any information about this theft, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

