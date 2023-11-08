Springport woman arrested, 2 at large after Sheridan Twp. larceny

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody for a larceny that took place at a Sheridan Township trucking company Tuesday afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they received reports of three people stealing fuel tanks from Haas Trucking at around 3:20 p.m.

We’re told an employee at the business gave deputies a vehicle description, leading them to a car in the 9000 block of Condit Road.

A 44-year-old Springport woman was found inside the car, according to CCSO. It was later determined she was one of the three people allegedly involved with the theft.

Deputies say they arrested the woman and found a syringe on her person containing what they believe to be meth.

The stolen tanks, valued at $3,600 in total, were recovered, authorities say.

The other two suspects remain at large but we’re told they may have been identified.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube