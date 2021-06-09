Some Battle Creek residents will have water shut off Friday night during valve replacement work

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Water valve replacement work will take place this Friday in parts of Battle Creek, causing temporary water outages.

This work will require temporary water shutoffs from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m., according to a news release Wednesday.

The following areas will be affected:

Columbia Avenue E., between Riverside Drive and M-66

Hayman Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Acacia Boulevard E.

Riverside Drive, between Columbia Avenue E. and Golden Avenue

Acacia Boulevard W., between Columbia Avenue E. and Hayman Avenue

These areas and times could change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Residents in these areas should be prepared to be without water and a potential boil water advisory when service returns.

City of Battle Creek officials say they’ll post additional information on their website and social media pages if it becomes necessary.

Door hangers have been placed on all affected homes.

There won’t be any road closures during this work.

Emergency vehicles will have access.