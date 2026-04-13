Sheriff's Office searching for assault suspect who attacked store employee

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The hunt is on for the person who attacked a convenience store employee on Sunday just outside of Battle Creek.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the store on Capital Avenue across from Bailey Park around 4 p.m. on April 12. A witness called 911, reporting two men inside the store, including one who appeared to be an employee, were fighting.

When deputies arrived, they found a store employee inside with significant injuries, including a cut to his belly. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

The employee told detectives the other man attacked after being asked to leave.

Surveillance video gave deputies a lead on the suspect's identity and his vehicle, which the suspect drove off in. That vehicle was later found just over a mile south on McKinley Avenue near Sherman Road in Battle Creek.

The suspect, who investigators did not name, remains at large. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said it continues to search for him on a warrant for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

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