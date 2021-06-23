Watch
Semi rollover on I-69 spills diesel fuel at Nottawa Creek

Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:36:22-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck rollover incident early Wednesday morning in Calhoun County.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. to a report of a rolled-over semi-truck on southbound I-69 near the 28 Mile marker, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, they found a southbound tractor trailer had run off the roadway and partially rolled over.

In the process, the truck hit a culvert, causing damage to the structure.

The collision also caused a spill of about 70 gallons of diesel fuel on the bank of Nottawa Creek, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Indiana, was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Deputies say the fuel spill seemed to have been contained before any water contamination occurred.

