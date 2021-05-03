Watch
School locked down after man with guns seen near campus

A man with an AR-15 strapped to his chest was reportedly walking near the school
Courtesy of The Homer Index
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 19:21:55-04

HOMER, Mich. — After Homer Community Schools was temporarily in lockdown today due to reports of a man in the area with a gun strapped to his chest, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Around 2:30 p.m. today, officers responded to reports of a white man, who had an AR15 strapped to his chest and two pistols on his belt, walking in downtown Homer and in residential neighborhoods.

Due to school letting out around this time, the local school was placed under lockdown.

Once deputies made contact with the man, he began recording the incident, claiming that he was "conducting a 2nd Amendment Audit."

After deputies explained that his actions were impacting local schools, he cooperated and the lockdown was lifted.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
