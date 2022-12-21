School bus overturns, driver and child hurt in Lee Twp crash

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt after a school bus overturned in a Lee Township traffic accident.

Around 3:00 pm on Tuesday, The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on 23 Mile Road near R Dr. N.

Deputies say a passenger vehicle and a Dean Transportation school bus were involved.

Several people were inside the school bus, which deputies found overturned.

Deputies were able to pull everyone out of the school bus.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, who was the only person in the car, was also removed safely.

However, deputies did say the school bus driver and one child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Those injuries are not life-threatening, deputies say, and there were no other injuries reported.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing investigation into this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

