Saturday morning porch fire being investigated in Battle Creek

Police were at the residence for a possible break-in when the fire was discovered
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 10:43:16-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire officials and police are investigating a link between a possible break-in and a Saturday morning fire.

At 3:13 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a possible front porch fire at 123 Maple Terrace. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered light smoke showing from the front window of the home. They searched the residence, found a small fire at the front of the home and extinguished it quickly.

People inside the residence at the time of the fire exited quickly. The Battle Creek Police Department also was at the scene investigating a possible break-in when the fire was discovered.

The Fire Marshal and Fire Inspector were called to the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

Damage was estimated at $2,500 to a front window and door.

