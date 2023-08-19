Saturday morning porch fire being investigated in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire officials and police are investigating a link between a possible break-in and a Saturday morning fire.

At 3:13 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a possible front porch fire at 123 Maple Terrace. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered light smoke showing from the front window of the home. They searched the residence, found a small fire at the front of the home and extinguished it quickly.

People inside the residence at the time of the fire exited quickly. The Battle Creek Police Department also was at the scene investigating a possible break-in when the fire was discovered.

The Fire Marshal and Fire Inspector were called to the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

Damage was estimated at $2,500 to a front window and door.