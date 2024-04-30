Watch Now
Rodent blamed for $30K laundry room fire in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Fire Department
file photo
Battle Creek Fire Department
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:09:19-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A small creature created a big problem for one homeowner on Monday.

Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says they were called to a home on Sonoma Rd just north of where it turns into 4 Mile Rd around 4 p.m., finding the back porch laundry room fully engulfed.

The homeowner, Zack Myers, was able to get out safely, and —once the fire was out— crews discovered a small rodent had been storing walnuts in the walls, and chewed through wires in the air conditioning unit.

The charge arced, igniting the material in the wall.

Fire was contained to the laundry room, according to BCFD, though the rest of the house was damaged by the smoke.

Initial estimates show the pest caused $30,011.95 in damage between destruction to the property and items lost.

