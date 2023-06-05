Construction begins on Southridge Behavioral Hospital in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Construction began on the Southridge Behavioral Hospital in Byron Center Monday.

The new healthcare center, which will be built near Trinity Health’s Medical Center, is the result of a partnership between Trinity Health Michigan and Universal Health Services.

“Southridge Behavioral Hospital will help address the growing need for high quality mental and behavioral health care services for people struggling with depression, anxiety, substance use and other issues, and who need hospitalization and intensive individualized care,” says Trinity Health Grand Rapids President Dr. Matt Biersack, M.D. “Southridge represents a sustainable, long-term solution and it will be a key piece of the behavioral health care continuum in West Michigan.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new hospital’s future site at 2145 64th Street.

“We know all too well that there are a number of patients who come to our emergency departments seeking much-needed behavioral health care, and we just don't have the capacity as a state and across Western Michigan to care for patients,” says Biersack. “So this hospital will help address a huge gap within our community of having enough inpatient psychiatric beds.”

The Southridge Behavioral Hospital is expected to open sometime in 2025 with 96 beds and enough room to employ around 170 caregivers and housekeepers, according to Trinity Health.

Trinity Health

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube