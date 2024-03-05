Renovations of city hall displacing Battle Creek services

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Continued work to modernize Battle Creek city hall is forcing a handful of departments to move into temporary homes.

The city treasurer and utility departments are set to be in their new locations on Monday, March 11. The treasurer will stay on the first floor, but move to suite 111 across from the elevator. The utility billing window will move to room 102.

The city will have multiple signs up inside the building directing residents to the temporary locations.

The renovations are part of an effort to make city hall more accessible. The focus in 2024 is on the first floor, which houses some of the most visited offices in the building. Plans include reconfiguring some of the rooms, move the public entrance to face Michigan Avenue, and improve interior lighting.

A city spokesperson says the work is ahead of schedule, with the code, inspections, and planning departments moving back into their updated space later this week.

